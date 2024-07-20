Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

