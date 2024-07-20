Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

