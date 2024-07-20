Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34. Shell has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Analysts expect that Shell will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 218.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $954,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Shell by 41.6% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

