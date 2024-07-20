Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. APA has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

