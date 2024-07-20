Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delek US will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $71,078. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

