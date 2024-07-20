Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 91,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

