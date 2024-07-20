Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after buying an additional 257,806 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.