World Acceptance (WRLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

World Acceptance stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $160.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. The stock has a market cap of $806.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 15.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

