WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 158,463 shares.The stock last traded at $48.37 and had previously closed at $47.27.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

