WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in WPP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPP by 62.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in WPP by 5.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

