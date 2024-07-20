X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue $0.72 Dividend

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7203 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $73.57 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

