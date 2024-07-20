Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

