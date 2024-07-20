XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $112.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

