Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Shares Up 1.9%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34. 11,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 6,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.
