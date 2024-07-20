YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading 53.8% Higher

Shares of YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) rose 53.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 91,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 31,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

YaSheng Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

