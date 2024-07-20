Zacks Research Comments on Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $13,877,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

