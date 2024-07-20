Zacks Research Comments on Markel Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $20.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $20.22. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $25.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $28.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $26.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $107.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,573.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,594.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,516.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

