Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Timken by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

