Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,179,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,269 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,781 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

