ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.40

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 232630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 240,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

