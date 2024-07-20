Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,682,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,904,218.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,024 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,451. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZWS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

