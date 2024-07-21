10,002 Shares in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 1,983.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 507,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 482,764 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $2,541,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $2,956,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 978,350 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 394,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 147,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 35,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

