10,695 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,590,000 after buying an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

agilon health stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

