1,132 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $191.21 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

