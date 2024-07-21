13,274 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Portillo’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,300,000 after buying an additional 286,618 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portillo’s by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 334,731 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Portillo’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in Portillo’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 469,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

PTLO stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.73. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

