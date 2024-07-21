13,335 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $23.40 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

