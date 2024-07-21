1,385 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,863 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $31,816,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $277.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $288.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.25 and its 200-day moving average is $253.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

