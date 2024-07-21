14,142 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
