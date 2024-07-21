14,336 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in EVgo by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVgo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

EVgo Stock Down 2.5 %

EVGO opened at $3.54 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.