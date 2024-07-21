17,108 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Samsara by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 372,073 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,686,165 shares of company stock worth $58,230,377. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 1.1 %

Samsara stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

