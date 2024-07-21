1,782 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

