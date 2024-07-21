22,402 Shares in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of GigaCloud Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology
In other news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,583,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,816 shares in the company, valued at $35,037,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,346,779 shares of company stock valued at $46,860,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 2.2 %
GCT opened at $28.59 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
