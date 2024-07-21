23,136 Shares in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Midland States Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSBI. Stephens reduced their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MSBI opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $536.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $122.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $85,848.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $85,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

