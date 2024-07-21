2,740 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,279,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $359,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $87,708,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $67,259,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

Corpay Price Performance

CPAY opened at $291.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

