37,327 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 358,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 115.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,846,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 991,056 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,691,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE:TME opened at $14.26 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

