37,498 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 183,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

NWL stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

