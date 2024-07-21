3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.33. Approximately 603,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,264,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

