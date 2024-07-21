4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FDMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,206.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,735.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,422,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

