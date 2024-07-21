50,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $2,052,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after buying an additional 2,300,070 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NU opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

