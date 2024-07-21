6,260 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

