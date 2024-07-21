68,764 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.77 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $523.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYH

About Community Health Systems

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.