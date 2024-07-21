7,282 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Management by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $15,486,359.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,254 shares of company stock valued at $91,687,892. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARES opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.27. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

