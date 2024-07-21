82,933 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.41 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.