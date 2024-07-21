82,933 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sirius XM Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SIRI opened at $3.41 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.
Sirius XM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
