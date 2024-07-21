919 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,292,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,107,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $44,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVY opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $231.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

