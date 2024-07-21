AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 902.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51,928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AAR by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $64.42 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Further Reading

