AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $85.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.54.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in AAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

