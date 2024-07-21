AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.69

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and traded as low as $17.24. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 2,246 shares.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.26). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

