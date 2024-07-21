Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.61-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.610-4.710 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.0 %

ABT opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.