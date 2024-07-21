Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.610-4.710 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of ABT opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

