Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Down 5.6%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 95,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,041,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Adient alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Adient by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.